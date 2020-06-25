Santa Rosa motorcycle enthusiast dies in crash on remote road

Jason Craig bought his BMW motorcycle new last year. He picked it up from the shop Tuesday after its 18,000-mile service. That’s how much he loved motorcycling.

Craig, 48, of Santa Rosa, died Tuesday evening while on a ride with two friends out to the coast to escape the inland heat on the clear, sunny summer day.

“He was so happy yesterday. He’s like, ‘Let’s go to the coast!’,” said his good friend Luis Marquez, who was just behind Craig when he crashed on Skaggs Springs Road on a return to Santa Rosa after enjoying loop to the coast. “We were having a blast.”

The two men and a third friend met in Windsor where Craig had picked up his R1250GS bike from the dealer, rode to Cloverdale and then to the coast. Their last rest stop was in Point Arena and then they decided to return to Santa Rosa via Annapolis Road and Skaggs Springs, a popular motorcycle route in northwestern Sonoma County.

They came into a curvy stretch and Craig took a left turn too fast, Marquez said. He was thrown from the bike in what’s called a highside crash and struck a wire fence. He was wearing a helmet, but had been seriously injured.

Though he had poor cell service, Marquez was able to reach 911 and summon help. In the meantime, an off-duty firefighter who was driving by stopped and helped care for Craig.

“We tried and we tried and we tried, for about a half hour until the ambulance and helicopter got there,” Marquez said. But Craig did not regain consciousness and died at the scene.

He was from Southern California originally and lived in San Francisco before moving to Santa Rosa. His mother, Elsie Craig, was flying in from Florida and a sister lives in the East Bay, Marquez said. He was single with no children.

“He was 100% a mama’s boy, just like me,” his friend recalled. “He’d talk to his mom every day. He was such a happy guy.”

It had always been a dream of Craig’s to ride a motorcycle to Patagonia at the tip of South America. He and Marquez tried it last year.

“We took a trip through Central America at end of the year,” he said, spending time with Marquez’s parents in Mexico before continuing south. But the coronavirus pandemic halted their progress at Colombia and they turned around.

“It was still a 10,000-mile round trip,” Marquez said.

A sommelier at Cosentino Winery in Napa, Craig loved his motorcycle commute over the hill. He took Trinity Road for the turns and wooded scenery.

“He loved his job, he loved people,” his friend said. “But more than anything, he loved that bike. It was his daily ride.”

Craig had an electric car, but as soon as the lease was up, he turned it in and rode his motorcycle every day.

“His whole life revolved around that bike,” he said.

He babied it too, making sure it had its scheduled services.

Craig was the kind of person who did thoughtful things for others, Marquez said. When he picked up his bike from the garage, he brought a growler of Russian River Brewery beer for the service manager.

The friends once spent two weeks riding through El Salvador, where they made many friends. Craig was learning Spanish and earlier Tuesday, Marquez was chiding his friend, saying he needed to keep practicing even in the States.

Craig had other motorcycling dreams, too, including several European trips.

The two men met in 2003 at Cole’s Chop House in Napa, where Craig was a bartender. Marquez was a loan officer at a place across the street.

“We started talking about bikes and said let’s do this. We can travel anywhere in the world,” he said.

The friends had planned for another trip at the end of this year, where they’d ship their bikes to Chile and then ride back up to Colombia.

“In his honor, we’ll have to do that,” Marquez said. “He’s going to be missed.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.