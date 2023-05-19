Santa Rosa museum’s book on ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles Schulz nominated for major award

A book about “Peanuts” comic strip creator Charles Schulz produced last year by the Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa has been nominated for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, a major prize in the comic book industry.

The book, “Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects,” was co-written by Benjamin L. Clark, curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, and Nat Gertler. It is nominated in the “Best Comics-Related Book” category.

Winners will be announced July 21 at San Diego Comic-Con.

“You hear people say, ‘It’s an honor just to be nominated,’ and you question if that is true, but I now get it,” Clark said. “Being distinguished as one of the year’s best books related to comics is so rewarding by itself.”

“I am thrilled to shine a light on the Schulz Museum’s notable collections and research.” he added. “So much care goes into preserving Schulz’s legacy each day here at the Museum, and the book has expanded the ways in which we can share it with ‘Peanuts’ fans around the world.”

Through 100 preserved and cataloged artifacts, the book delves into Schulz’s Minnesota youth in 1920s America, World War II Army service and five decades of “Peanuts.”

Born in 1922 in Minneapolis, Schulz moved to Sonoma County in 1958 and died in 2000 in Santa Rosa, after writing and drawing the “Peanuts” comic strip for nearly 50 years.

The awards’ namesake, Will Eisner, who died in 2005, was known for his series, “The Spirit,” which ran from 1940 to 1952 and established his reputation for daring experiments in form and content.

In 1978, he popularized the term “graphic novel” with the publication of his book, “A Contract with God.” He also was an early contributor to formal comics studies with his book “Comics and Sequential Art” in 1985.

This is the 35th year of the Eisner Awards. “Peanuts”-related entries often have been honored in the past, and Schulz was inducted into the Will Eisner Comics Hall of Fame in 1997.

Past Eisner Awards for “Peanuts” and Schulz projects include:

Best Archival Collection/Project

2000 -- “PEANUTS: A Golden Celebration by Charles M. Schulz,” edited by Patrick McDonnell and Karen O’Connell, HarperCollins,.

2005 -- “The Complete Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz, edited by Gary Groth, Fantagraphics.

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips (at least 20 years old)

2007 -- “The Complete Peanuts, 1959–1960, 1961-1962,” by Charles Schulz, edited by Gary Groth, Fantagraphics.

2018 -- “Celebrating Snoopy,” by Charles M. Schulz, edited by Alexis E. Fajardo and Dorothy O'Brien, (Andrews McMeel.

Best Comics-Related Book

2002 -- “Peanuts: The Art of Charles M. Schulz,” edited by Chip Kidd, Pantheon.

Best Publication Design

2005 – “The Complete Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz, Fantagraphics.

Other awards given at the ceremony include the Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award award, which was awarded to Jean Schulz, the cartoonist’s widow, in 2010.

