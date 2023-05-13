Santa Rosa was recently named the best vacation spot for Libras this summer, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The largest city in Sonoma County was highlighted in Wall Street Journal’s travel list, “Where to Go on Your Next Big Vacation, According to Your Horoscope,” posted May 11.

The list, written by self-described Astro Poets Alex Dimitrov and Dorothea Lasky, says that Libras (people born between Sept. 23 and Oct. 22) have an energy that is connected to California, and specifically Santa Rosa, which the authors call “elegant and breezy.”

According to zodiacsign.com, Libras are characterized by a love of outdoors and sharing with others, which is why the Wall Street Journal suggests Libras check out the “wildflowers and greenery in Trione-Annadel State Park” and share a pint of craft beer at one of Santa Rosa’s two dozen breweries.

The list also notes that Libras of whimsy will be drawn to the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, “with its Great Train Days (July 22-23) and interactive science exhibits.”

The only other U.S. spot on the list was Abiquiu, New Mexico, which the Wall Street Journal recommends for those born under the Capricorn sign (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The tranquil desert destination is known for being one of the homes of artist Georgia O'Keeffe.

Other destination recommendations on the list are Tokyo for Aries (March 21-April 19); London for Taurus (April 20-May 20); Berlin for Gemini (May 21-June 20); Normandy for Cancer (June 21-July 22); Guadalajara for Leo (July 23-Aug. 22); Stockholm for Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22); Dublin for Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21); Cairo for Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21); Shanghai for Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18); and Bangkok for Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20).

For the more information, go to wsj.com.