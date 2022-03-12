Santa Rosa, Napa bus agencies receive federal grants to improve services

Santa Rosa and Napa bus agencies are receiving $12.7 million in federal funding to go toward services.

Funding is coming from the Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities program, Congressman Mike Thomson announced Friday.

His announcement shows Santa Rosa Transit and CityBus will get about $4.2 million and Vine Transit in Napa will receive about $8.4 million to purchases new buses and upgrade or modify facilities.

“Public transit is a vital part of our communities, helping to connect us to daily necessities and economic opportunity,” Thompson said in a statement. “These grants are essential funds that will help advance public transportation for thousands of people in our cities who rely on it.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when new buses would be available or which facilities would be upgraded, but Friday’s announcement comes as the North Bay and the rest of the nation endure rising gas prices.

According to the American Automobile Association, Santa Rosa gas stations are charging an average of $5.85 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

That’s up from the previous week’s average of $5.22 per gallon ‒ an increase of 63 cents per gallon.

Gasbuddy.com, which tracks prices at individual gas stations, showed Santa Rosa drivers paid no less than $5.29 per gallon Saturday.

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials say gas prices are a contributing factor to an increase in ridership this month. This past week, which is when gas prices shot up, average weekday ridership had gone up 12% from the first week of March.

“Public transportation increasingly plays a crucial role in our community’s mobility in a world where disruptions in energy supply and the continued need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions drive us to look beyond the automobile in meeting our transportation needs,” SMART spokesman Matt Stevens said. “SMART plays a central role in connecting our communities in these challenging times.”

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi