Santa Rosa native Vivian Keegan, who was encouraged by Hitchcock to act, dies at 94

That Santa Rosa native Vivian Sorensen was Hollywood beautiful and charismatic was evident even to Alfred Hitchcock.

The giant of a film director was in Sonoma County in 1942 to film “Shadow of a Doubt” when he took notice of the 16-year-old daughter of Viggo and Inez Sorensen. Hitchcock hired Vivian as a stunt double for star Teresa Wright, then he urged the theatrical teen to go to Los Angeles for a screen test.

She declined. Instead, the future Vivian Keegan danced, became a teacher, gave birth to 10 children, moved about the country and abroad and lived a long, adventurous and productive life that might make for quite a movie.

Keegan died Aug. 16 at the San Rafael senior care residence that is home also to her husband of 71 years, Frank Keegan. She was 94.

The trajectory of the Keegans’ life together required that they move among homes in seven states, the District of Columbia and Mexico City.

While rearing her large brood — “Vivian has 10 only children,” her husband liked to say — the former Santa Rosa Junior College valedictorian at various times operated preschools, taught at public and private schools, worked as a library consultant, served as an investment firm compliance officer and volunteered with the League of Women Voters.

She danced into her 60s and even in recent years, while reliant on a wheelchair, tapped her feet to whatever music was playing and swung her arms while grasping the hands of her children and grandchildren.

Vivian Eleanor Sorensen Keegan was born in Santa Rosa on March 2, 1926. She spent her early childhood in Guerneville, where her father ran a bar, The Owl.

In the wartime summer of 1942, Sonoma County was abuzz over the film that Alfred Hitchcock had come to Santa Rosa to shoot — “Shadow of a Doubt,” a psychological thriller starring Joseph Cotten and Teresa Wright.

Viggo Sorensen was tending bar at the Occidental Hotel when the renowned movie director walked in and took a seat. As the Keegan family story goes, Hitchcock noticed on the bar wall the photo of a stunning young woman and asked the barkeep who she was.

“That’s my daughter,” Viggo Sorensen replied. Hitchcock remarked that she was a dead ringer for Teresa Wright.

Not long later, Hitchcock met 16-year-old Vivian Sorensen and arranged for her to appear in the film as Wright’s stunt double.

Her moment on the screen occurs in a scene in downtown Santa Rosa. Wright, in the role of a young woman who adores but is increasingly suspicious of her Uncle Charlie, is nearly struck by a car on Fourth Street at Courthouse Square. For the scene, Sorensen was dressed exactly as the actress as she was filmed running into the street and coming close to being run down.

Hitchcock urged the teen to go to Hollywood for a screen test. The following year, both Vivian Sorensen her sister, Dora, appeared in the film “Happy Land,” starring Don Ameche and a Santa Rosa child destined for fame and tragedy, Natalie Wood.

Just as Hitchcock had done, director Irving Pichel urged that Vivian Sorensen pursue a career in cinema. She would later tell her children that Hollywood didn’t interest her. Rather, she’d say, “I wanted to be a judge.”

As a teen she was interested also in a fellow Santa Rosa High student, Frank Keegan. The two of them — he was nicknamed “Buster” and she “Viv” — loved to dance together to the big bands that played at joints along the Russian River.

The young couple had to part when, in 1943, Frank Keegan went to war as a merchant mariner. Vivian Sorensen enrolled at SRJC where, as valedictorian of the class of ’45, delivered a commencement speech, “Education and World Security.”

A short time later, she was issued an emergency wartime teaching credential and began teaching middle-grade students at the former Rincon Valley School. She was still just 19 when she was assigned as principal.

She left the school to study education at the University of Chicago. But she could not afford to remain there and returned to California, enrolling at San Francisco State College. Upon earning a bachelor’s degree, she resumed teaching in 1948, then at Santa Rosa’s Proctor Terrace School.

With Frank Keegan having returned to Sonoma County after the war, the former high school sweethearts rekindled their romance. Both devout Catholics, they married June 11, 1949, at St. Rose Church. And the Keegan family adventure began.

The couple moved to South Bend, Indiana, where Frank commenced graduate studies at the University of Notre Dame and Vivian taught at a grade school. Their first two children were born there.

New professional challenges took the family to Washington, D.C, then to Mexico, then Ohio, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Washington and, in 1980, back to Santa Rosa.

The couple’s youngest child, Madeleine Keegan O’Connell of Santa Rosa, said she has no doubt that had her mother gone to Hollywood in the 1940s she’d have become a motion picture success.

“But,” said O’Connell, chief of YWCA Sonoma County, “she was the star of our family.”

In addition to her husband in San Rafael and her daughter in Santa Rosa, Vivian Keegan is survived by her other children, Mary Keegan of Seville, Spain; Stephen Keegan of Magnolia, Massachusetts; Therese Keegan of Frederick, Maryland; Alice Keegan of Cotati, Thomas Keegan of Danvers, Massachusetts; John Keegan of Essex, Massachusetts; Paul Keegan of Brooklyn, New York; Elizabeth Minigan of Sonoma and David Keegan of Novato; by her sister, Dora Knell of San Rafael, her half-brothers, Fritz, Peter and Erik Sorensen, all of Eureka, 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Interment was at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

