Santa Rosa officials admit former Fountaingrove fire station too small, placed in ’dangerous’ site for fire

A year after Santa Rosa’s Fire Station 5 opened on Newgate Court, the $4.6 million firehouse in Fountaingrove’s hills was held up as a model for Santa Rosa’s firefighting future.

A 2016 report on the city’s fire coverage said the 5,500-square-foot floor plan was “intended for future fire station design throughout the City of Santa Rosa.” The study touted the “good sized exercise room” and “large kitchen and day room” among other amenities.

But the Tubbs fire that destroyed the station in 2017 — as well as other large wildfires in the county since then — have prompted a change of tune for Santa Rosa officials on the subject of the Newgate Court firehouse.

Now, given the heightened threat of catastrophic fires, a station of that size and at that location would be a mistake, with a layout too small for both firefighters and community needs, city officials have concluded in newly disclosed documents and said in interviews.

It was situated in a dangerously fire-prone area, as evidenced by its demise. And its placement failed to properly anticipate the likelihood that dense new development in the Fountaingrove area would be closer to the center of Santa Rosa than up in the city’s hilly northeastern reaches.

“Point being, the world we live in has changed dramatically and we have had to adjust our risk assessment in all areas of community service and protection,“ Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope said on Friday.

That consensus among city officials, brought to light in documents provided in response to a recent Press Democrat records request, have guided Santa Rosa’s search and plans for a replacement fire station in northeast Santa Rosa.

The area has been served since late 2018 year by a temporary station on Parker Hill Road, the site of an even older station, and the city is moving slowly toward building a new firehouse at a different site, with an escalating price tag that now stands at $21 million.

As it does so, the lessons of the Newgate Court station are hanging over the Fire Department and City Hall.

“(The Newgate Court site) is in a dangerous geographical wildland fire location at the top of a peak, chute and wind channel,” Westrope wrote in a memo produced by the city in response to the newspaper’s request for records about plans for the new station, at the corner of Fountaingrove Parkway and Stagecoach Road.

The internal view of the old fire station has changed significantly since the 2016 study, said Westrope, who acknowledged that the Newgate station’s challenges had been at least somewhat evident all along.

“That site was very, very small,” Westrope said Monday in an interview. “It was a city-owned site, it was tiny, so we built what we could with the property that we had.”

The proposed new station’s additional square footage — plans call for it to be nearly double the size — would make it better suited in case it needed to host evacuees, with a designated community room that also could host public functions, Westrope said.

Westrope, who was named chief on Monday after 21 years with the department, also said one of his priorities leading the city’s firefighters would be to better showcase the day-to-day acts that make up the bulk of their work in between headline-grabbing exploits on wildfires and burning houses.

“I want the community to understand that we are here 24/7, 365. We don't just show to these big events, we don't just show up when you call 911,” Westrope said. “It's educating the community and building that trust and comfort. We are here for you all the time, no matter what, and you can lean on us for anything.”

The city had looked to build a fire station on the Newgate Court site since at least 2004, when the Sonoma County Grand Jury criticized the city’s firefighting coverage and when city voters passed a quarter-cent sales tax to boost public safety spending.

When the Planning Commission approved the station’s construction on Newgate Court in 2010, city officials characterized the location as an advantage. Trucks starting there could access Fountaingrove’s hillier nooks and crannies faster, in part because starting at higher elevation would allow them to respond downhill at speed, officials said.

The City Council green-lit the project on appeal, siding with its Planning Commission appointees over complaints from neighbors who didn’t think the station would be a good fit for their upscale neighborhood.

The station was completed in 2014, slotted into a sloping, 1.1-acre parcel of city land in the hilly northern reaches between the Parker Hill Open Space and Rincon Ridge Park.

However, its cost increased at least $183,000 due to non-compliance with disability access standards. Work to remedy the station’s kitchen, weight room, lounge and dorm areas delayed its opening until 2015.

Two years later, it was left in ruins by the Tubbs fire, which destroyed more than 1,500 homes as it raced through the Fountaingrove area. The firestorm, which included the Nuns fire that began near Sonoma, destroyed more than 5,300 Sonoma County homes.

Before the station’s final approval in 2010, at least one planning commissioner, Scott Bartley, an architect who would go on to be a councilman and mayor, had cited the 1964 Hanly fire in the same area as a rationale for putting the fire station up in the hills.

The location would help protect Fountaingrove’s homes, Bartley said, because “history will repeat itself.”

