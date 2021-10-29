Santa Rosa officials board up drug house, forbid owner from property for one year

Santa Rosa city attorneys and police have boarded up a house and fined the homeowner after proving to a judge it was being used as a drug house.

Police said they received more than 135 calls for service at the house, in the 2000 block of Cooper Drive east of the fairgrounds and south of Bennett Valley Road, in the first nine months of this year.

Neighbors were concerned about suspicious vehicles, suspicious people, drug sales and other criminal activity at the residence, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said in a news release. Another 100-plus complaints came in to the city’s anonymous drug hotline.

Police confirmed narcotics trafficking was occurring at the house, he said, and served six search warrants and made seven arrests. At least one overdose was associated with the house.

Police then partnered with city code enforcement officials and city attorneys to begin a process of ending the nuisance.

In the spring, the owner, who wasn’t named in the release, was advised of the city’s intent to end the drug use and crime through a civil court process and the state Drug Abatement Act.

Such a lawsuit can succeed if multiple neighbors complain about drug trafficking that has become a serious public nuisance, and that police are able to confirm, Mahurin said.

Last month, a Sonoma County Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the city, allowing authorities to take control of the house.

City workers boarded up the house on Sept. 30 and fined the owner $48,478, which included $25,000 for violating health and safety laws, $21,125 for legal fees and $2,353 for code enforcement costs. California Victim Restitution Fund will receive $12,500 of the judgment.

The homeowner still owns the house, Mahurin said, but will not be allowed on the property for one year without the permission of the Santa Rosa City Attorney’s Office.

The City Attorney’s Office continues to work with the homeowner to improve conditions of the residence and any efforts to sell the property, the release said.

