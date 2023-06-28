Police Chief John Cregan and local community, government and school leaders on Tuesday said it’s going to take a joint effort to address a spate of recent violent incidents involving teenagers that have rocked the Santa Rosa community.

In a meeting that drew about 120 people to Roseland University Prep in south Santa Rosa, Cregan doubled down on his plans to restart the gang task force in response to two fatal gang-related shootings in two weeks.

But he acknowledged that addressing what he described as a rise in gang and firearm-related incidents in the city will take more than police enforcement.

The city must partner with community and parent groups to support early intervention and diversion efforts that can help keep youth from becoming involved with gangs and helping those already in gangs safely exit, he said.

“This is a tragedy that is bringing us here ... but a moment of opportunity for us,” Cregan said. “We’re not going to be able to solve this just as a police department.”

Four Santa Rosa residents were arrested Monday in connection with two separate shootings that left two 15-year-old boys dead since June 16.

The arrests follow that of three other Santa Rosa residents, including two teenagers, in connection with the June 16 drive-by shooting death of a teen on Corby Avenue.

Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled before the two shootings to gather public feedback on a blueprint that will guide the city’s violence prevention efforts over the next five years.

But it served as a sounding board for sometimes frustrated community members who debated what was the appropriate response to address gang violence.

Oscar Villalobos Campos, who grew up on West Ninth Street in what he described as a predominantly sureño neighborhood, said there needs to be more investments in prevetion programs and that the community must do better to show local youth that there are alternative paths for them.

“We have to break through these kids minds and break through that stigma they have about themselves that they can’t be more than gang members,” he said.

You can read more about the city’s plans to address the two recent shooting deaths and the community’s response in Sunday’s Press Democrat.

