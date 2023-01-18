City administrators are continuing to deny the public access to body camera footage of Santa Rosa Police Department officers who served a search warrant on city councilman Eddie Alvarez more than a year ago.

In October, Press Democrat requested the footage captured as Alvarez left a council meeting at city hall on Jan. 11, 2022. The newspaper made the request after a Sonoma County judge ordered the release of the search warrant itself.

The camera footage denial came after the city sought five extensions requesting more time to consider the public records request, which was filed Oct. 18, 2022.

The request, initially made to the police department, was ultimately weighed by the city attorney’s office.

On Jan. 4, a records specialist for the police department responded that the city would not release the videos, citing a state statute that protects the release of investigatory materials from disclosure. Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin declined further comment on behalf of the city.

City attorneys previously fought in court for months to keep the search warrant secret, along with underlying documents that revealed detectives’ justification for seizing three cell phones from Alvarez.

The warrant was part of an investigation into a September 2021 homicide, though police officials said as early as February 2022 Alvarez was not a suspect in the case. Two other men are scheduled to be tried in the murder beginning in March.

City attorneys eventually dropped their objections to the warrant release, allowing the public a look at the grounds for the search warrant eight months after it was served.

Alvarez called on the city government he oversees to reverse the decision.

“It’s disrespectful to the process to remain under a veil of secrecy when we’re talking about a public official,” he said. “The public deserves to know.”

State law around public records does allow city officials to withhold footage regardless of whether the investigation into Alvarez is closed, David Loy, legal director for the transparency-dedicated nonprofit the First Amendment Coalition, said.

But it does not require them to.

“The police department is free to disclose this video if it wishes,“ Loy said.

”They might want to blur or redact certain things for privacy,“ he said, ”but it is not uncommon for police and prosecutors to share information from their investigation when it’s in their interest.“

The high public interest in a case involving police interactions with an elected official is “something they should consider before they automatically exert this exemption,” he said.

The Alvarez warrant was part of an investigation into a Sept. 25, 2021 homicide at a bar off Sebastopol Avenue in Roseland, where two masked men gunned down Kenneth McDaniel, 27, in a deluge of 29 shots.

Warrant documents showed that detectives began looking at Alvarez after receiving an anonymous letter weeks after they’d arrested two men who now face trial for the murder — Ednie Afamasaga and Fogatia Fuiava.

Though the letter contained factual errors, police pursued the warrant because Alvarez had been at the bar on the night of the shooting and may have had a grudge against McDaniel for a break-in at the council member’s cannabis dispensary.

Legal experts interviewed by The Press Democrat described the probable cause for the warrant as thin. SRPD officials, for their part, have defended the decision as diligent police investigating undeterred by a suspect’s political position.

Alvarez said he believes he was targeted by SRPD detectives after telling them he was unable to help them solve another homicide months earlier — a drive by shooting at a July 4, 2021 block party.

Alvarez was at the party but has said he did not know who fired shots from a silver Honda Accord that drove through the party, or who shot back at the car and hit an innocent bystander. Police have not made any arrests in that case.

The body camera footage presumably would reveal how Alvarez, surprised on his way to his car after a council meeting, and the police acted and what they said in the encounter, which took place at a city owned parking garage.

California falls short of other states in terms of what records police must make public, Loy said. Unlike in many other states, California police agencies have little impetus to release records considered part of a criminal investigation, even if the investigation has been closed.

"The California exception for so-called investigative records is extremely broad and unlike in some other jurisdictions it has no expiration date,“ Loy said.

While lawmakers have in recent years passed rules to force more transparency from police agencies when it comes to records around officer-involved shootings and other use-of-force cases, laws governing investigations of civilians for perceived crimes skew toward police discretion, he said.

”California thinks of itself of being very progressive and in a lot of ways perhaps it is but with respect to police transparency it lags behind,“ Loy said.

