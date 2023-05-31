Santa Rosa officials to conduct test of CivicReady emergency alert system Wednesday

The city of Santa Rosa, along with local fire and police departments, will conduct a test of the CivicReady emergency alert system Wednesday morning.

Residents signed up for the mass notification system ― which the city and public safety entities use to send out alerts ― will receive a message about 10 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a news release.

The message will arrive in a text, email or both, depending on the information the resident entered when registering for the service.

The test is meant to help city officials evaluate the efficiency of the system, specifically the text function, and allow users to adjust any of their subscription preferences, especially if their information is outdated.

The text feature is being tested because it hasn’t been utilized much due to there being a low number of critical public safety messages, Santa Rosa Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

To register for the free system or modify settings, residents can go to srcity.org/CivicReady.

