Santa Rosa outage affecting 3,118 PG&E customers

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 22, 2022, 3:21PM
A Santa Rosa power outage is affecting 3,118 Pacific Gas and Electric customers Wednesday afternoon.

The outage is centered west of Highway 101, between College Avenue and Steele Lane, according to PG&E’s outage map.

It shows the outage began about 2:15 p.m. and restoration is expected by 5 p.m.

On Tuesday night, more than 2,300 customer lost power in east Santa Rosa around 8:15 p.m. The utility restored power for 780 of its customers there overnight. The remaining 1,601 customers got power back at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, according to PG&E spokesman Paul Moreno.

The cause of both outages is under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

