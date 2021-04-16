Santa Rosa parents say hybrid schedule not meeting educational requirements

Santa Rosa City Schools officials are giving little indication they will accelerate return-to-school plans to include more in-person teaching for elementary students before the school year ends June 3, even as increasingly frustrated parents threaten to sue Sonoma County’s largest school district.

Santa Rosa, whose Board of Trustees met Wednesday night, returned approximately 75% of its elementary school students to the classroom for two shortened days of in-person instruction a week starting April 1. District officials have lauded the rollout and said the focus is now on returning thousands of secondary students to middle and high school campuses two days a week starting April 26.

District officials are moving to bring students back “full-time as quickly as possible,” according to Superintendent Diann Kitamura, but hurdles exist that make it unlikely a full return will happen before the end of the current school year, which closes the first week of June.

“The timeline for that may not be in agreement with everyone, but I can assure you that as a district, as a Board of Education, and as a superintendent, that we want what you want and that is our kids back in school,” she said.

The district has held onto some health and safety protocols outlined in its working agreement with its 900-member teachers union, including daily temperature checks and six feet of distance between students. Neither are required now that Sonoma County has moved into the orange tier in the state’s four-part reopening plan.

But parents, who for months have demanded more urgency from district officials in their return-to-school efforts, said the part-time schedule offered in the hybrid formula is not enough and does not meet state requirements that districts offer students “in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible.”

Parents argue that Santa Rosa is wrong to abide by the outdated state and federal guideline calling for six feet of distance between students, and should adopt the three-foot standard endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in mid-March. The difference is critical. At three feet, many classrooms can accommodate all of the students who have chosen in-person learning, essentially eliminating the need for a hybrid, or part-time, schedule.

“You are obligated to return us to full-time instruction now to the greatest extent possible,” Stacia Okura, mom of a transitional kindergartner in the district, told the board Wednesday night.

Okura, who said her son has access to in-person instruction two days a week, for three hours and 20 minutes, contends the district is not meeting its legal obligation to students. Okura, among others, has launched a fundraising campaign to support potential legal action to “compel them to open schools full-time in April.”

The campaign had pulled in more than $3,000 in four days by Thursday and a letter of support with more than 250 signatures was sent to the board this week.

“They are still not planning to open, so at this point we feel like just having more dialogue via email is not going to get our point across that they have an obligation to provide an education,” Okura said.

The push against Santa Rosa City Schools comes as a number of neighboring elementary districts that feed into Santa Rosa’s high school district, including Mark West and Bennett Valley, are moving to at least four days a week of partial-day in-person instruction.

“At every single board meeting you board members have said ‘We don’t have control, it’s the numbers of COVID, it’s the Department of Public Health, it’s the governor, it’s the regulations, it’s the public health officer,’” said Veronica Jordan, a family medicine doctor and a mother of two elementary-aged students.

“You have said that over and over. So here we sit now, as of last week in the orange tier. The governor says it’s safe to open. The public health officials say it’s safe for our children to be within three feet of each other, that they can be back to school. And tonight, instead of centering your conversation around getting us back to school as soon as possible, we are talking about fall,” she said.

But Kitamura raised concerns that on campuses where more families have chosen in-person learning, the numbers will not pencil out and there simply will not be room to safely accommodate all students in one classroom.

“What we could do at one school we wouldn’t be able to do at another school and so then how is that fair?” she said.

And even with dialed back restrictions on classroom distancing, regulations remain in place to limit close contact in places like cafeterias, multipurpose rooms, libraries and gymnasiums, leading many districts to end in-person school days before kids eat lunch.

The district is now focusing on bringing about half of its approximately 11,000 secondary students back to campus starting April 26. The number of families that have signed on to return to campus is approximately half of total enrollment, officials said.

“Remember in all of this, we have to get secondary going and all of our resources right now at the district and site levels are going toward that and that’s part of being a K-12 school district,” Kitamura said.

“We can’t neglect what we have to do to get our secondary kids back to school,” she said. “So (it’s) another two weeks before we can even begin to … put things together and we are getting dangerously close to the end of the school year for that.”

But parents say Santa Rosa’s pace has been unnecessarily slow and have criticized what they say is the district’s unwillingness to adjust its return-to-school plan, as well as its working agreement with its 900-member teachers union, to accommodate updates to safety guidance.

But Will Lyon, president of SRTA, batted back assertions that the memorandum of understanding between teachers and the district is not legally binding and that district officials can discard it.

“Our current MOU, which just got renegotiated, that took three months to renegotiate. We only have seven weeks left, so there’s a consideration,” he said.

He lauded the deal struck last week for an extensive summer school program that does not have a six-foot social distance mandate.

Yet on Wednesday parents said the experience this year has left them questioning the district’s stated commitment to return to full in-person instruction in August when the new school year starts.

Kitamura, who will retire at the end of June, said the fall schedule is not up for debate.

The next school year means “the full five days, that is a given,” she said. “I do not believe we need an MOU because it’s back to school as usual.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.