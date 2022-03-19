Santa Rosa patrol stop leads to discovery of loaded gun

A routine stop Friday of a driver with an expired license tag led to the discovery of a loaded firearm, ammunition and narcotics, Santa Rosa police said.

James S. McConnell, 33, a homeless man who lives in Santa Rosa, was arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, both felony charges, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a license suspended for a prior DUI conviction, both misdemeanors, according to a news release prepared by Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Patricia Seffens.

The patrol stop occurred in the vicinity of Carrillo Street and Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa.

The officer, conducting a proactive patrol, observed that the car had a six years expired registration tag and followed it until the driver parked. Once contacted, the driver admitted to having illegal narcotics, and when the officer went to pick up the drugs, he found a loaded 9 mm firearm in a bag on the front passenger seat. The officer also found two bullets in the bag.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.