The Santa Rosa Police Department is advancing plans to open a substation on the main artery in Roseland, a move police officials say reflects the city's commitment to improving services in the historically underserved, predominantly Latino community.

Department officials say the move will reduce response times in southwest Santa Rosa and provide a place where residents can seek police assistance closer to home rather than driving to the police headquarters across town on Sonoma Avenue.

Plans call for opening the substation in the building where the current Roseland library branch is housed at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue. The city will lease the building back to the library, which is set to relocate to a planned community hub on Hearn Avenue.

In the meantime, the department is seeking to operate from a temporary location in the area.

Police Chief John Cregan said having a more visible presence in Roseland has been a top priority since he took over the department last May.

“Quite honestly, we haven’t achieved all our promises that we made when we annexed Roseland in 2017 from the police department’s side of that,” Cregan recently told a city committee.

Purchasing the building will cost $2.2 million and is being paid for by a public safety tax voters approved extending in November. The City Council is expected to consider the proposal at its June 6 meeting.

Roseland is home to about 7,400 residents, but scores of new housing projects are on the rise or in the works, including slow-moving plans for a long-awaited commercial and residential hub across the street from the planned station.

The neighborhood was folded into Santa Rosa city limits in 2017.

Community leaders and businesses welcomed the idea but noted that while relationships between residents and officers have improved, more work is needed. They worried more officers in Roseland could lead to disparate treatment or unnecessary tickets and fines that will burden residents.

Council member Eddie Alvarez, whose district includes Roseland, said his constituents have been calling for increased safety, more action to address vehicle sideshows and other crime in the area, but there are still residents in the community who distrust law enforcement and don’t want to see residents unfairly targeted.

“It’s a fine line you have to walk,” he said. “We have to be cognizant of those fears.”

Substation will be ‘community resource,’ chief says

Cregan said community members have expressed interest in seeing police officers more engaged in Roseland and southwest Santa Rosa as a whole.

Having a permanent presence in the neighborhood and at a prominent intersection is key to doing that, he said.

“It was important for me to find a location that was in the heart of Roseland and visible from Sebastopol Road,” he said. “My hope is that when people drive through there, the community knows we’re there and they’ll see us as a resource that they’re able to reach out to if they have any issues.”

Cregan, Alvarez, City Manager Maraskeshia Smith and the city’s real estate manager Jill Scott last year walked the length of Sebastopol Road looking for a potential site.

Few buildings met the department’s needs or required costly retrofits. City administrators even considered buying an empty lot and building a substation, but Cregan said it was too expensive and would delay his goal of opening a location this year.

When the library building went up for sale, it presented a perfect opportunity for the city to step in.

The 4,500-square-foot, one-story building is large enough to meet the department’s operational needs and was recently remodeled.

A substation will provide a base for officers in Roseland and help cut down on the time it takes to respond to calls, and Cregan envisions having a public lobby with bilingual and bicultural staff members where residents can make reports and seek information.

The department has six officers in the academy who are all from Santa Rosa, are Latinos and speak Spanish, part of a broader effort to hire officers that better represent the community they serve, he said.

The building also has room to hold operational briefings and community meetings.

The library will remain there until it moves to the new Hearn Community Hub, which could open by the end of 2026.

The department is still narrowing its search for a temporary location, but Cregan hopes officers can begin operating out of Roseland in late summer.

The project represents one of the first major investments in Roseland paid for under the expanded tax measure to support public safety spending in Santa Rosa.