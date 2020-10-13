Santa Rosa poised to advance $9.8 million upgrade for Pacific Avenue

A total rebuild, including surface and subsurface upgrades, is in the works for a ragged Santa Rosa street if the City Council on Tuesday approves a $5.5 million contract for one of city’s biggest road projects of 2021.

The proposed deal with Argonaut Constructors of Santa Rosa would cover the reconstruction of Pacific Avenue east of Mendocino Avenue between Humboldt Street and a bend in the road at Montecito Avenue, as well as utility upgrades and traffic improvements along that stretch.

The contract award would be a key mark of progress in an overall $9.8 million project that’s been on the city’s to-do list for years, if not decades, said Jason Nutt, an assistant city manager who oversees transportation and public works. He recounted the many years of community and council interest in improvements along Pacific Avenue.

The project's completion, estimated next fall, would amount to a small but visible bite into the city’s estimated $400 million deferred maintenance backlog for road and bridge projects.

“It became a top priority of the back-logged projects, and we finally have brought it to fruition,” Nutt said.

The project is set to be one of the more visible public works undertakings over the next year for Santa Rosa. The city budgeted about $60 million in June for a slew of public works projects but has been setting money aside for years for the Pacific Avenue rebuild — a major endeavor, if not as prominent as the repaving of Stony Point and Fulton roads in recent years.

“This particularly road has just simply been in dire need for a long time,” Nutt said.

Most of the pavement on the affected stretch in Pacific Avenue is ranked as “poor,” with about two blocks on the eastern side of the project area rated “good,” according to the city’s pavement quality ratings.

Though it’s not the worst stretch of pavement in Santa Rosa, it’s bad enough and carries enough traffic that it merited the investment to rebuild it, Nutt said. Rebuilding the road also gives the city an opportunity to install a long-sought pedestrian crossing signal at Elizabeth Way, he said, as well as major fixes underground and along the road.

“We’re pretty much replacing everything under the street,” he said.

Besides repaving about two-thirds of a mile of road running past Humboldt Park and just south of the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, the deal with Argonaut Constructors calls for the replacement of 34 curb ramps to improve access for disabled people — part of Santa Rosa’s yearslong effort to better comply federal law.

Workers also will replace about a half mile of water main and adjacent infrastructure, 300 feet of sewer main and 220 feet of storm drain. New traffic measures are in store, as well, with three new pedestrian crossing signals slated for the roadway, including the crossing at Elizabeth Way.

Assuming the contract is awarded as scheduled, construction work would begin in November and wrap up by the same time next year, with most surface-level work taking place next spring and summer.

The city in November also expects to award a contract for a major sewer replacement project that will require months of traffic detours and shutdowns on and around Chanate Road.

Tuesday also will be the last day contractors can bid on that project, which city engineers estimate will cost about $10.8 million.

“They’re both projects that have been on our list of things to do for a long time, and we’’re finally getting them to the finish line, and that’s a big deal,” Nutt said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.