Santa Rosa police: 110 mph chase leads to arrest of wanted parolee

A parolee with warrants in three Bay Area counties was arrested Sunday night after he led police on a chase from Santa Rosa to San Rafael, reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph, authorities said.

The incident began at about 6:45 p.m. in the area of Coffey Lane and Roca Court in northwest Santa Rosa.

Police saw a man hunched over the steering wheel in a parked Volvo convertible car and tried to check on him but he sped off, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa police spokesman. There was also a passenger in the car.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7392074&lat=38.4588184&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Police followed the driver onto southbound Highway 101, where a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew began tracking the car. Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers also joined the pursuit.

The driver got off the freeway in San Rafael and went the wrong way on a one-way street. The helicopter crew saw him park behind a business and flee on foot, authorities said.

San Rafael police spotted the man and took him into custody.

“No force was utilized in taking him into custody and nobody was injured,” said Sgt. Justin Graham, a spokesman for the San Rafael Police Department.

The driver, 32-year-old Craig William Carlson of San Jose, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of recklessly evading police and evading police in the opposing lanes of traffic. He is also suspected of possessing burglary tools and drug paraphernalia, which were found in the car, Santa Rosa police said.

Carlson was a parolee wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for evading police, according to police.

He was wanted on warrants in Alameda, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties for driving on a suspended license, evading police and theft and weapons charges, police said.

Carlson remained in custody Monday and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The passenger in the car was “an unwitting participant” and was released, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.