Santa Rosa police: Man threatening neighbors had loaded ghost guns

Santa Rosa police found two loaded “ghost guns” inside a man’s vehicle at an apartment complex in the northeast part of the city on Wednesday, authorities said.

Farzad Safa, 43, of Santa Rosa was arrested on suspicion of threatening neighbors and unlawful possession of “ghost guns” in addition to two existing arrest warrants.

Police said “ghost guns,” which have no serial numbers, are becoming more prevalent in Sonoma County. The guns are pieced together using various parts that can be purchased online.

The guns on Wednesday were found after Santa Rosa police responded to a report of a man in a parked vehicle who was causing “a disturbance and threatening neighbors” at the apartment complex in the 400 block of Mission Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Officers broke the man’s window and pulled him from the car after he was acting “confrontational,” police said in a news release. The man “refused to comply with lawful orders,” the release said.

While trying negotiate with the man, officers found that he was wanted on two arrest warrants, police said.

“Because he was threatening the lives of his neighbors, he was now wanted for a new felony charge,” the news release said.

Safa was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

