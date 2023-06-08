Santa Rosa police: 2 men sought in Joe Rodota Trail stabbing

Police are seeking two men wanted in connection with the stabbing of a man on the Joe Rodota Trail, authorities said.

Police responded to Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue, about a block from the trail, at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a man who had been stabbed, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Chris Mahurin said in a news release.

The officers found a man in his 30s bleeding from his abdomen who said he’d been injured about six hours earlier on the popular walking and bicycling trail, near Roberts Avenue, Mahurin said.

The man, who was described as a transient, said he’d been approached at about 8 p.m. Monday by two men — one riding a bicycle.

After a short interaction, one of the suspects, who was wearing a mask, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the abdomen, said Mahurin.

Detectives are still investigating what the interaction involved, Mahurin said.

The two men are said to have fled eas along the trail, Mahurin said. The victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police are seeking witnesses and also have asked anyone who lives in the area and has surveillance cameras to see if the incident was recorded.

