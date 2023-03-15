Santa Rosa police: 2 students arrested after knives found in schools

Two Santa Rosa students — one in middle school, one in high school — were arrested Tuesday after they were accused of bringing knives onto their campuses, police said.

A 14-year-old male student was arrested at Slater Middle School after staff searched his backpack and found a knife with 5-inch, fixed blade, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said in a news release.

He said the student was searched after school staff received information that he had drug paraphernalia in his backpack. The boy’s name was not released because of his age, Mahurin said.

He added school administrators called police at about 11:30 a.m.

Not quite two hours later, at 1:15 p.m., police were called to Elsie Allen High School, where staff had traced a knife to a 15-year-old male student.

The folding knife, with a 3-inch blade, had been found by a teacher on the floor of a classroom and subsequent questioning had led them to the student, Mahurin said.

The student, whose name was also withheld because of his age, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing of a knife on a school campus.

Investigators do not know why either of these students brought a knife to school, Mahurin said.

Tuesday’s arrests came nearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing at Montgomery High School.

In that case, Jayden Pienta, 16, died after he and another student entered a classroom and started a fight with a third student, who police said, stabbed Pienta three times.

Daniel Pulido, 15, has since been charged with two felony offenses, including voluntary manslaughter, and a weapons enhancement in connection with Pienta’s killing.

On Saturday, two other Montgomery students accused of having knives were arrested one day after school officials sent them home to their parents.

Those students, ages 15 and 17, are each suspected of felony possession of a weapon on a school campus, police said.

