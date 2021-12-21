Santa Rosa police arrest 15-year-old with loaded gun

Santa Rosa police arrested a 15-year-old boy who had a loaded gun in his pocket on Monday in a south Santa Rosa neighborhood, officials said.

The boy, a Santa Rosa resident whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and being in possession of a firearm that was loaded and not registered to him, according to Santa Rosa police.

He was arrested after a 911 caller reported seeing a gun protruding out of somebody’s pocket in the area of Bellevue and Moorland avenues at about 1:45 p.m., police said in a Facebook post.

When police arrived, they found the boy in the area. He matched the description given by the 911 caller, police said.

The boy ran, but officers caught up with him near the intersection of Moorland and Neville Way, where he was taken into custody, police said.

Officers found a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun in his pocket, police said.

