Santa Rosa police arrest 16-year-old boy in shooting that critically injured teen

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy who is suspected of shooting and critically injuring another teenager on Monday in southwest Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Police Department officials announced the arrest Tuesday, saying the shooting is being investigated as gang related.

“This was a targeted incident, and the suspect and victim knew each other,” police said.

The suspect’s name was not released because of his age.

The 15-year-old boy he is suspected of shooting was rushed to a hospital with “life-threatening” injuries following the gunfire, which was reported to 911 dispatchers at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, police said.

The boy was expected to survive, police department spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of McMinn and Sunset avenues.

The suspect ran away after the shooting, but authorities found him that afternoon about a mile away.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Both the suspect and the boy who was shot did not live in the neighborhood where the gunfire happened, according to police.

