Santa Rosa police arrest 19-year-old DUI suspect after crash into fence, power pole

A 19-year-old Cloverdale man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in southwest Santa Rosa on Sunday night after he crashed into a fence and utility pole, police said.

The crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Stony Point Road, near the intersection with Yuba Drive.

Police said the man drove a silver Honda Civic into a fence and foliage surrounding a home. The crash into the pole caused electrical and telephone lines to droop.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. replaced the power pole and the crash did not cause any power outages in the area, according to Deanna Contreras, a spokeswoman for the utility.

A witness told police that a woman had been inside the car and had fled on foot before officers arrived, but police couldn’t confirm that anybody other than the driver had been inside the car during the crash, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

The driver, Kevin Garcia-Ortiz, was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, but he did not have any apparent injuries following the crash, according to Mahurin. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and released with a citation to appear in court.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.