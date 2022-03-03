Santa Rosa police arrest 2 suspects who opened fire on person in vehicle

Santa Rosa police on Wednesday afternoon arrested two suspects accused of opening fire on someone inside a vehicle.

The suspects are identified as Santa Rosa resident German Rivera Guzman, 41, and Rohnert Park resident Dana Gutierrez, 36, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At about 1 p.m., officers investigated a report of gunfire in the area of Dutton Avenue and Funston Drive, where they found several shell casings.

A bullet struck a parked vehicle’s tailgate but police did not find any victims.

Investigators identified witnesses and evidence that led to the suspects on Sebastopol Road, east of Stony Point Road, at 1:22 p.m.

Rivera Guzman is suspected of opening fire at an unknown vehicle before both suspects fled, according to police

They were each arrested on suspicion of shooting at an occupied vehicle and possessing methamphetamine.

Police are still looking for the victim and any potential witnesses.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi