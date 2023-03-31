After a high-speed chase Thursday night on Highway 101, Santa Rosa police arrested three men on suspicion of robbing a Safeway and walking away with several baskets of merchandise.

At 8:10 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at the Safeway supermarket on Yulupa Avenue in southeast Santa Rosa, the department said in a news release.

Police said three men wearing ski masks had entered the store and taken several baskets of merchandise, worth more than $1,000.

After they left the building, a store clerk confronted them in the parking lot and they allegedly brandished handguns and made threats to shoot the clerk before fleeing in a black “lowered” sedan with tinted windows, according to the release.

Responding officers in the area found a vehicle matching the description entering southbound Highway 101 resulting in a pursuit for several miles, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

During the chase, occupants threw a backpack out of the passenger side window, which police later recovered and found it contained a loaded .40-caliber handgun with a 30-round magazine.

Before the county line, officers deployed spike strips to stop the suspect’s vehicle. They continued driving on deflated tires before “a police intervention technique” was performed bringing the vehicle to a stop, according to the release.

The occupants were identified as James Edward Vines, 21, of Vallejo; Ettievy Coats, 23, of Vallejo; and Gregory Garcia, 23, of San Francisco. They were arrested without incident and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of robbery, felony evading arrest, conspiracy to commit crime, firearms possession and possession of an unregistered firearm, authorities said.

Searching the sedan, police said they also found the merchandise from Safeway and believed other items were stolen during store burglaries earlier Thursday in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.

