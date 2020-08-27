Santa Rosa police arrest 4 Oakland men suspected of supplying fentanyl to Sonoma County

Santa Rosa police Wednesday arrested four men suspected of being part of a Bay Area drug ring that’s responsible for a large portion of fentanyl in circulation in Sonoma County.

A local narcotics investigation that began in June led police to Alameda County, where the four men were taken into custody Wednesday.

Hanan Hernandez-Rodriguez, 27, and 28-year old Juan Abimael Cruz were arrested during a traffic stop near their residence on 74 th Avenue in Oakland.

The men were in possession of a half-pound of fentanyl, police said. A search of their residence yielded another half-pound of heroin, a half-pound of cocaine, more fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Several items indicative of drug sales were seized from inside the residence.

Another warrant led to the arrests of Rafael Camino-Calex, 24, and Jefferson Ramon Zlaya-Vallecillo, 20, at a home on Coolidge Avenue.

Inside, officers found about two ounces of fentanyl, one ounce of cocaine, two ounces of heroin and some methamphetamine, police said.

In all, about $5,000 in cash was seized. The street value of the narcotics seized was more than $50,400, according to police.

Hernandez-Rodriguez and Cruz were booked at the Alameda County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of narcotics, and conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Camino-Calex and Zlaya-Vallecillo were booked on suspicion of possession for sale of narcotics and conspiracy to distribute.

