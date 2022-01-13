Santa Rosa police arrest 5 suspected teen gang members

Five teenage suspected gang members broke into a targeted victim’s home and damaged a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Santa Rosa, police said.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 15 and 17, face charges of vandalism, burglary, participating in a street gang and promoting a street gang, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Their names aren’t being released because of their ages.

An investigation began about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, when a homeowner reported live surveillance footage showing the vandalism at the home on Mojave Avenue.

Police found a sedan with two deflated tires and broken windows and taillights. The suspects also are believed to have kicked in the home’s front door and vandalized the property.

The incident lasted “several minutes,” Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Witnesses reported that the suspects yelled gang challenges to identify their affiliation and were armed with baseball bats and brass knuckles, police said.

The group fled in an older Chevrolet Impala that officers spotted near West and Hearn avenues about 5:50 p.m. That’s about a mile north of the home.

The Chevrolet was occupied by the five suspects, who were booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center, officials said.

Investigators believe the suspects were targeting a juvenile who lives at the home with family.

None of them are associated with a gang, Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi