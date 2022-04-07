Santa Rosa police arrest Chase Bank robbery suspect

A woman is accused of robbing a Chase Bank in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon before being arrested Wednesday morning, police said.

Elise Miller, 42, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possessing fentanyl and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Police say she is from Eureka but had recently been a transient in Santa Rosa.

The robbery was reported about 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at the bank at Sonoma Avenue and Farmers Lane. Police determined a woman passed a note to a teller and claimed she had a bomb.

Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect, who was last seen heading south on Farmers Lane.

During the investigation, police collected witness statements, evidence and photographs of the robber.

About 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted Miller and detained her in front of a bank in the 2200 block of Mendocino Avenue, according to the Police Department.

She was interviewed at the police station before being arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail. Her bail is set at $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.