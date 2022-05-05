Santa Rosa police arrest identity theft suspect after chase

Santa Rosa police arrested a man Wednesday who had several people’s banking and credit card information, authorities said.

Michael Edward Greene, 47, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of identity theft of 10 or more people and identity theft after a prior conviction, among other allegations, police said.

Detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Department had been looking for Greene since late last month, according to a police report. They believed he was staying part-time in Santa Rosa, in addition to Lake County and Oregon.

He was wanted for violating the terms of his conditional release from prison following a prior arrest for identity theft and drug trafficking, police said.

On Wednesday, police found him walking in the 3400 block of Mooreland Avenue at about 3 p.m.

He ran away and threw a bag aside when authorities tried to detain him, police said.

Officers caught Greene and found a handgun in his waistband. The bag he had thrown had several people’s banking and credit card information, in addition to their names and addresses, police said.

In addition to the identity theft allegations, Greene is suspected of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, being a convicted felon carrying a loaded firearm in public and obstructing police, officials said. He was wanted on two warrants from Lake County.

Greene remained in custody Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.