Santa Rosa police arrest man after finding 17 pounds of meth in his home

A Santa Rosa man is suspected of possessing several pounds of methamphetamine and endangering a child at his home, police said.

Joel Parra Orozco, 42, was arrested Tuesday morning after investigators searched his home on West Ninth Street, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He’s suspected of possessing meth and cocaine for sale and child endangerment. Police didn’t provide specifics about the child endangerment allegation.

A drug trafficking investigation began in March and investigators believe the suspect “was selling large amounts of methamphetamine” in Santa Rosa and nearby areas, according to police.

On Tuesday, investigators searched Orozco’s home and three vehicles parked nearby.

They found seven bags containing 15 pounds of meth, a container with 2 pounds of meth and nearly 2 ounces of packaged cocaine.

Other evidence of drug sales was inside the home, including packaging material, cell phones, scales and jewelry, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi