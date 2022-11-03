Police have arrested two Santa Rosa residents, a man and a woman, in connection with a shooting last week in eastern Santa Rosa that left two people with life-threatening injuries.

The Oct. 28 shooting occurred near the 4600 block of Quigg Drive, off Mission Boulevard.

The two suspects were apprehended on Wednesday at 3 p.m. during a traffic stop near West Steele and Coffey lanes, according to police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Marcell Battiest, 28, and Valerie Saenz, 25, both of Santa Rosa, had been identified earlier through the investigation, which included interviews with the victims and witness statements, according to police.

Both victims, who Mahurin said were Sonoma County men in their early 30s, were shot at least two times.

“Both are still in critical but stable condition and expected to survive their injuries,” Mahurin said.

After Battiest and Saenz were detained, a search warrant was served at a home on the 1900 block of Terry Road in Santa Rosa, where additional evidence was found, he said.

Mahurin said detectives are still trying to determine the motive for the shootings. He said it appears that Saenz knew at least one of the victims and arranged a meeting with him. The shootings occurred sometime during the meeting.

A handgun was found at the scene and tests are being conducted to determine if it was the weapon used in the crime.

“Detectives are still trying to determine why the meeting was set up and why it escalated,” Mahurin said.

Battiest and Saenz were both arrested on suspicion of two counts each of attempted murder. Saenz is suspected of one count of accessory to attempted. Both suspects have been booked into the Sonoma County jail.

Battiest is pending trial for charges related to an armed robbery in Santa Rosa, filed last year, Mahurin said.

Battiest’s bail has been set at $2.5 million and Saenz’s bail was set at $1 million.

