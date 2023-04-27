Santa Rosa police arrest man suspected in February shooting

A Santa Rosa man who is a suspect in a shooting that left one person injured in February was arrested Thursday, police said.

Brian Alvarado-Padilla, 23, was arrested about 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Summerfield Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

A search also took place at a home in the 1000 block of Prospect Avenue. Police said only that the home is “associated” with the suspect.

Alvarado-Padilla was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held at the Sonoma County jail on $1 million bail.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 17 after the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police interviewed the victim, whose vehicle was discovered with blood inside.

They concluded the shooting took place near Montecito Avenue and Brush Creek Road.

In February, police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related and that the victim, whose name has not been released, was targeted.

