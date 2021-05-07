Santa Rosa police arrest man suspected of home invasion robbery

A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of home invasion robbery after he broke into a Santa Rosa home, assaulted a homeowner with a baseball bat, stole property and fled, police said.

Quontavious Clark, 29, who Santa Rosa police said moved to Santa Rosa about six weeks ago from Georgia, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion robbery and burglary. He will be booked into the Sonoma County Jail on $250,000 bail, according to a news release by Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

Police had received calls about a prowler staring into people’s homes as well as a burglary, but it wasn’t until the reported home invasion that they were able to connect the crimes to one individual, according to the news release.

The investigation started about 10 p.m. Wednesday when officers were dispatched to a home on Donahoe Avenue where a man was reported on the roof. The resident said the man had looked down into the house through a skylight. Around the same time, residents of Jose Avenue reported a man staring at them through the sliding glass door in their backyard. Officers were unable to find the suspect.

Thursday at 12:35 a.m., a resident reported the home invasion robbery. The suspect hit the man with a baseball bat, but he fled with stolen property after the resident fought back. The victim suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Then at 11 a.m. the same day, someone living on Dickens Drive told police an injured stranger showed up in his garage and they had driven him to an urgent care facility. Officers found the suspect walking in the area of Sebastopol Road and Fresno Avenue.

Police said Clark, who has been living in homeless shelters, matched the description of the perpetrator of the other crimes.

Police are still investigating, and urged anyone who has information that would help the investigation to contact the department though www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

