Santa Rosa police arrest man suspected of stabbing at Santa Rosa motel

The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a 50-year-old homeless man Saturday afternoon after a man reported that he had been stabbed repeatedly by an acquaintance.

Officers responded to a motel on the 1800 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, where the victim provided the suspect’s name and physical description. An officer responding to the scene found a man fitting that description and detained him.

The suspect, Jonathan Sekeso of Santa Rosa, had several items covered with blood and admitted to confronting the victim, police said.

The victim and suspect had been arguing when the suspect brandished a knife and blocked the victim from leaving the motel room, according to police. During a struggle, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim several times until a bystander intervened and the victim escaped.

The victim, who suffered major injuries, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Police withheld his name due to the violent nature of the crime and the ongoing investigation.

Sekeso was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment and booked into Sonoma County Jail.