Santa Rosa police arrest man with rifle in Safeway parking lot

A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he pointed a rifle at somebody he was arguing with in the parking lot of a Safeway supermarket in Santa Rosa, police said.

The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. outside the Safeway on Marlow Road, in the northwestern section of the city.

Police said the man was sitting in a black Hyundai sedan with two acquaintances and the three of them were arguing. The man pointed the rifle at one of the other people in the car, according to a news release.

Police detained the three people and searched the car after a passerby called 911 to report a man with a gun in the parking lot.

Officers found a KelTec SUB2000 9mm folding rifle with a 30-round high-capacity magazine in the car, plus an additional loaded 9mm magazine, according to the news release.

Police arrested Francisco Reyes-Quevas of Santa Rosa in the parking lot. Because he was on felony probation, detectives later searched his home on Jennings Avenue.

During the search, detectives found gun parts, ammunition, magazines and a “Glock switch,” which is an illegal device that can be installed on a Glock-style handgun to convert it to a fully-automatic machine gun, police said.

Reyes-Quevas was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, violating probation, being a felon in possession of a gun and possession of machine gun parts, a short-barreled rifle and an assault rifle, according to police.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.