Santa Rosa police arrest suspect in park stabbing

A 33-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing another man during a late night encounter at a city park.

Police arrested Adolfo Quezada Florez Sunday morning at a Russell Avenue residence, officials said. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder and was being held without bail.

Police have not yet identified the victim, a 61-year-old man who was found unresponsive with at least one stab wound at Olive Park. Officers were called to the park about 10:55 p.m. Saturday to investigate a disturbance. The wounded man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police didn’t immediately find a suspect in the area but quickly identified Flores as a possible assailant in the attack, offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Both victim and suspect were homeless, according to police.

Officials said Flores was also wanted in connection with a different stabbing. Details on that case weren’t immediately available. Jail records show Flores was also booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detectives aided by SWAT and negotiation team members arrested Flores early Sunday. Officials indicated in a press statement that tips from the public helped detectives identify and locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case can call the police department’s violent crime investigations team at 707-543-3590.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.