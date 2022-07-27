Santa Rosa police arrest suspected methamphetamine dealer

Santa Rosa police arrested a suspected drug dealer this week who had about 3 pounds of methamphetamine in his home, officials said.

Francisco Sandoval-Garcia, 32, was booked Tuesday into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of drug trafficking and child endangerment.

Detectives began a meth sales investigation earlier this month and identified Sandoval-Garcia as a suspect, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department news release. Officials declined to say what led them to begin the investigation or how they connected Sandoval-Garcia to the case.

Detectives got a search warrant and stopped Sandoval-Garcia while he was driving Tuesday near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Highway 12. There was more than a quarter-pound of suspected meth in his vehicle, according to the release.

Police then searched his home in the 6600 block of Montecito Boulevard. The meth they found there was on a patio that was accessible to the three children at the home, police said.

Police also found items indicative of drug sales in the home, including packaging material, cell phones, a scale and cash, according to the release.

Sandoval-Garcia’s girlfriend, who was home during the search, was not arrested, but police are planning to request that prosecutors file a child endangerment charge against her, according to police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

