Santa Rosa police arrest Taco Bell assault suspect

A Taco Bell worker in southwest Santa Rosa was injured on the job Tuesday night when a man hit him over the head with a glass bottle, police said.

Around 7:13 p.m., Santa Rosa police were dispatched to the Taco Bell at 771 Stony Point Road for a report of a man throwing things at employees and refusing to leave, officials said.

Witnesses told police the man hit the counter with a rock, or something similar to one, and became increasingly agitated as staff asked him to leave, said Sgt. Christopher Mahurin, a police department spokesperson.

Responding officers arrested Erik Garcia Santibanez, 41, of Sonoma County, who is believed to be a transient, Mahurin said.

Santibanez was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a dirk or dagger and violating probation.

The employee who was hit was treated for a head injury at the restaurant.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

