Subscribe

Santa Rosa police arrest Taco Bell assault suspect

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 24, 2022, 3:09PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A Taco Bell worker in southwest Santa Rosa was injured on the job Tuesday night when a man hit him over the head with a glass bottle, police said.

Around 7:13 p.m., Santa Rosa police were dispatched to the Taco Bell at 771 Stony Point Road for a report of a man throwing things at employees and refusing to leave, officials said.

Witnesses told police the man hit the counter with a rock, or something similar to one, and became increasingly agitated as staff asked him to leave, said Sgt. Christopher Mahurin, a police department spokesperson.

Responding officers arrested Erik Garcia Santibanez, 41, of Sonoma County, who is believed to be a transient, Mahurin said.

Santibanez was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a dirk or dagger and violating probation.

The employee who was hit was treated for a head injury at the restaurant.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Alana Minkler

Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat

The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette