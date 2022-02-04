Santa Rosa police arrest Westamerica Bank robbery suspects

Santa Rosa police arrested two suspects in an armed bank robbery that occurred in November and a third is still at large.

Jeferson Ruiz-Montiel, 21, is one of two men who robbed the Westamerica Bank at Guerneville and Fulton roads on Nov. 10, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

They fled in a Honda Accord registered to his 29-year-old sister, Estefani Ruiz-Montiel, who is accused of providing the vehicle.

Police are trying to identify the other robber.

On Nov. 10, two masked men entered the bank around 8:20 a.m. and restrained at least four employees by tying their wrists together.

They were unable to enter the bank vault and fled with an unspecified amount of money, police said.

None of the employees were hurt and no customers were inside the bank when the robbery took place.

Investigators traced the thieves’ getaway vehicle to Estefani Ruiz-Montiel and interviewed her at the Police Department Thursday. Her brother showed up and also spoke to officials.

At about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, police served a search warrant at their Santa Rosa home on Wright Street and found evidence of the robbery, including a handgun, a fake handgun and zip ties, according to police.

Jeferson Ruiz-Montiel was arrested on suspicion of robbery and kidnapping. His sister is suspected of being an accessory.

Both were booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

This theft was preceded by a robbery that happened at the bank two months earlier.

On Sept. 23, an unidentified man handed a teller a note demanding money. He claimed he had a gun, although no one saw it, police said.

That robbery is still under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi