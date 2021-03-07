Subscribe

Santa Rosa police arrests 18-year-old on gun, drug charges

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 6, 2021, 8:39PM

Santa Rosa police arrested an 18-year-old man Friday night on various drug and guns charges during a traffic stop.

An officer at 11 p.m. pulled over Carlos Santana-Sanchez, a Santa Rosa resident, and his 17-year-old female passenger after he failed to come to a full stop at a red light before crossing an intersection, police said.

The officer later learned Santana-Sanchez had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and took him into custody, police said. The officer also found a baggie containing about 30 pills of what is believed to be either oxycodone or counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, police said.

During a search of his vehicle, the officer discovered a subcompact .40-caliber “ghost gun” loaded with a 15-round magazine. The weapon was located under the blanket that the female passenger had been sitting on at the time of the traffic stop, police said.

The officer also found more pills; marijuana; a digital scale and packaging material typically used in drug sales; and more than $2,500 in cash inside the car, police said.

Sanchez was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of the gun; possession of narcotics for sale; child endangerment for storing a loaded firearm; and dangerous narcotics within the vicinity of a minor, police said.

