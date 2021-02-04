Santa Rosa police: Arrests made in connection with armed robberies

Santa Rosa police arrested at least two suspects in connection with two armed robberies at convenience stores during a traffic stop Thursday morning, police said.

The first robbery, which occurred at Bill’s Market at 1020 Hopper Ave., was reported at 6:34 a.m. About 45 minutes later, a caller made a report of a second robbery at the Fast & Easy Mart, located at 2550 Guerneville Road.

Police made the arrests after pulling over a car identified as the suspect vehicle close to the site of the second robbery, according to public information officer Sgt. Christopher Mahurin. He could not immediately say how made people had been arrested.

The two locations are about four miles apart. But in both cases, Mahurin said, the description of the suspects and their actions matched, leading police to believe the same people were involved in the two robberies.

No details were immediately available regarding what weapon was involved in the robberies or what was stolen.

This story will be updated.

