At least four teenagers were detained Tuesday evening following a fight that attracted numerous Santa Rosa police officers to the downtown Transit Mall.

The fight occurred just after 5 p.m. at B and Second streets, where about 10 teenagers got into a fight, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Travis Menke said at the scene.

Sgt. Chris Mahurin added that an officer called for assistance after being surrounded by those involved in the fight. Numerous police officers responded to their fellow officer’s request for help.

At least one of the teens was taken to an area hospital.

That person appeared to try to fight the officers as they placed him on a gurney that was then rolled into a nearby ambulance.

Menke said the teen may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was expected to be treated at a local hospital.

No major injuries were reported and the scene was mostly cleared by 5:30 p.m.

Menke added that it was not immediately clear where everyone was from and whether they were associated with any local schools.

