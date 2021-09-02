Santa Rosa police car damaged during sideshow, reward offered for information

Spectators damaged a Santa Rosa police car last week when officers responded to a large gathering involving drivers performing stunts in the middle of an intersection, officials said Wednesday.

No arrests have been made and investigators are asking the public for help identifying anyone involved in the Aug. 27 sideshow at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, according to a Santa Rosa police announcement.

Police officers initially responded to the gathering, but left after people charged their car, punched it and broke a side mirror, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Crowd members launched fireworks as drivers drifted, burned out and did doughnuts in the middle of the intersection, police said.

There were about 300 people in the crowd and about 70 vehicles.

Participants blocked other motorists at the intersection and police say they received more than 80 calls from concerned residents.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to arrests. Investigators are looking for witnesses, photographs or videos that may help identify suspects.

Anyone associated with the event, if caught, could face charges of reckless driving and have their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Officials reiterated illegal sideshows have been a problem across the city and they are trying to address concerns among residents.

Last September, two girls under the age of 18 were hit by a Ford Mustang during a sideshow at Santa Rosa Marketplace.

Their injuries were not life threatening.

The driver tried to flee and was arrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run, reckless driving and having an outstanding warrant, police said at the time.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi