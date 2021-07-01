Santa Rosa police chase, arrest suspect with gun and drugs

A Santa Rosa man, who authorities say tried to run from a police officer, but was stopped and found to be carrying a gun and drugs, was arrested Tuesday evening.

Rico Lemay, 29, was arrested just before 6:30 p.m. after he was approached by the police officer at Juilliard Park, according to Santa Rosa police.

A felony arrest warrant had been issued for Lemay, who was wanted in connection with an unspecified incident, officials said.

Lemay allegedly tried to run from the officer, before being taken into custody.

A small baggie of suspected fentanyl and a semiautomatic handgun without a serial number, were found on Lemay, officials said.

He was arrested on the felony warrant and on suspicion of possessing drugs, carrying a concealed gun, being a felon in possession of a gun, and resisting arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi