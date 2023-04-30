Santa Rosa police say they arrested a man Saturday night who led officers on a chase through the Fountaingrove area, during which a woman jumped from the suspect’s moving vehicle.

At about 5:30 p.m., police attempted to pull over a black Jeep SUV after recognizing it as a potentially stolen vehicle following a check of the license plate number, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

After spotting the Jeep near Cleveland Avenue and Bicentennial Way, police followed it as it headed east on Fountaingrove Parkway and waited for additional patrol units to respond.

After sufficient units arrived, police attempted to stop the Jeep near Chanate Road.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.68710412309571&lat=38.47360133137285&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The SUV driver, later identified as Javier Contreras, 43, accelerated after police lights were activated and turned around to go west on Fountaingrove Parkway, police said.

Officers followed as Contreras drove at “high speeds,” which reached as fast as 70 mph, authorities said, adding that the chase briefly made its way into a neighborhood along Rincon Ridge Drive. As Contreras rounded a corner on that road, police said, he slowed briefly and a female passenger jumped out of the vehicle.

She surrendered to police officers and told them she had pleaded with Contreras to let her go. She said he refused multiple times despite her screams, officials said.

The woman was not injured and police gave her a ride home, said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

The pursuit continued west. Contreras eventually turned right onto Parker Hill Road and ran the Jeep into an embankment, police said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7031671&lat=38.4926282&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Pursuing officers saw him leave the SUV and run toward a residence. Officers tackled Contreras as he tried to jump a fence.

As they were detaining Contreras, police found crystal meth on his person, Mahurin said.

Contreras was arrested on suspicion of evading police, stealing and then keeping a vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs and false imprisonment, for allegedly keeping the woman confined in the SUV, authorities said.

Contreras was booked into the Sonoma County jail and was held in lieu of $20,000 bail. He remained in custody as of Sunday morning, according to jail records.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.