Santa Rosa police clear half of homeless encampment at Fremont Park

Going tent to tent on Wednesday morning, Santa Rosa police cleared homeless residents from the western half of Fremont Park, where their presence constituted a fire hazard, according to city authorities. Those living in the eastern half of the plaza were not required to leave.

The encampment at 1.7-acre Fremont Park, also known as Cancer Survivors Plaza, had grown substantially over the past month. On a recent weeknight, the nonprofit Sonoma County Acts of Kindness served dinner to 105 people living on the public ground off Fourth Street.

Based on inspections conducted over the weekend, the Santa Rosa Fire Department determined that the western half of the encampment ‒ the area under a grove of redwoods ‒ presented a fire hazard. Only those people living in that part of the park were cleared out. Some left the plaza altogether. Some accepted services offered by an outreach team from Catholic Charities.

But others simply dragged their tents to the eastern half of the park, increasing the density of its population and leading to some loud arguments.

“If folks choose to move to the eastern side of the park, we are still engaging them and inviting them” to use housing services, said David Gouin, the city’s director of housing and community services.

Asked if there were plans to clear out the eastern half of the park, Gouin did not rule out that move, saying the city will continue to “assess and monitor the situation.” He raised the possibility that, with more residents in that space, social distancing could become an issue.

“What’s the health and safety consideration on that front?” he said.

During its inspections, fire officials found “multiple signs of discarded ash and burn materials” from cooking fires, according to assistant fire marshal Paul Lowenthal. The danger is compounded, he said, by the redwoods, “which burn very quickly, and very hot,” he added, “and those are immediately adjacent to the residential buildings on 5th Street.”

Some people living in the homeless village were skeptical of the reasons given to clear them out.

“They had to find something,” said James Hover, while gathering his belongings and soothing the nerves of his pit bull, Tank.

Like many in the encampment, Hover had previously lived beneath Highway 101 in the downtown corridor. He’d been at Fremont Park for “a couple weeks.” Early Tuesday morning, he was awakened by Santa Rosa police, who informed him that he would need to move by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Advocates for the homeless have pointed out the city’s failure to provide the encampment with adequate bathrooms ‒ there is only one portable toilet ‒ and hand-washing stations contribute to the health threat that could then be used to justify eviction.

“What they’re doing is legal,” said Terry Rowan, a concerned citizen who was monitoring the situation. “It just happens to be immoral.”

This was fourth disbandment of a homeless encampment Rowan has witnessed.

Criticizing the pattern that has emerged in Santa Rosa ‒ encampments are shut down in one place, and invariably spring up in another ‒ he described Thursday morning’s sweep as “busy work in a bankrupt system.”

“Not bankrupt in terms of money,” he added. “But in terms of decency, and strategy.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

