A Santa Rosa man is suspected of stabbing his roommate early Monday during an argument at a transitional housing complex.

Tommy Lewis, 41, was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and violating the terms of his post-release community supervision, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At about 3:20 a.m. Monday, police were called to a local hospital where a 34-year-old man was being treated for a stab wound to his torso and a laceration on his left arm.

Investigators believe he was injured during an argument with Lewis at a transitional housing complex in the 1000 block of Bennett Valley Road. The facility is for people on parole, probation or PRCS.

The victim walked to the hospital, officials said, adding that his injuries weren’t life threatening.

Police arrested Lewis at his home in the complex at about 6:30 a.m.

Investigators found several pieces of clothing covered in blood and confiscated four knives, police said, adding that the knives will be tested to determine if any were used in the incident.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi