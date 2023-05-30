Police arrested two men on DUI charges six hours apart after unrelated rollover crashes in Santa Rosa.

In the first crash, a man in a white Ford Explorer turned over at Hoen Avenue and Summerfield Road in northern Bennett Valley at 3:34 p.m. Sunday. Just after 9 p.m., a man driving a black Honda Civic crashed into a parked car on Dutton Avenue.

Both were arrested on suspicion of felony DUI that caused injury to others.

In the first crash, first responders took two men, the suspected driver, identified as 35-year-old Antony Manos, and his adult passenger to the hospital. The passenger was treated for moderate injuries but Manos appeared to be uninjured, according to a release published by Santa Rosa police Monday evening.

Police arrested Manos on suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an investigation, according to the news release.

In the second incident, a man identified as Eric Perez-Martinez, 25, was driving the Honda Civic at 9:16 p.m. when it rolled over in the 1600 block of Dutton Avenue in southwest Santa Rosa.

Perez-Martinez’s car struck a parked Honda CR-V with an occupant inside on the east side of Dutton Avenue, according to police. First responders took the occupant of the CR-V to the hospital for treatment of a “moderate” head injury, police said.

Police arrested Perez-Martinez on suspicion of a felony DUI. Both suspects were booked into the Sonoma County jail.

Both men were being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

