Santa Rosa Police Department searches for hit-and-run driver who struck cyclist

The Santa Rosa Police Department Saturday morning was still looking for the driver of a car that struck a bicyclist Friday night at around 10:40 p.m. in southwest Santa Rosa.

The cyclist was hospitalized with major injuries from the crash at the corner of Sebastopol Road and Corporate Center Parkway.

The driver left the scene of the accident before police arrived last night. Police found the cyclist lying unconscious in the roadway.

Based on interviews with witnesses, police believe the driver is a Hispanic male who is around 25 years old, with tattoos of writing near his right eyebrow and right cheek. The suspect has short hair, a mustache and a goatee, according to SRPD. The man was driving a dark colored Acura MDX, which is a midsized SUV, with the model year suspected to be between 2008 and 2010.

Police believe the vehicle has damage to its front and windshield.

