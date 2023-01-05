The Santa Rosa Police Department recently launched a three-year pilot program to locate missing persons faster and improve communication between vulnerable members of the community and police officers.

In this case, vulnerable community members are those who experience Alzheimer’s disease, any form of dementia and people of any age who experience intellectual or developmental disabilities, including children and adults with autism or Down syndrome.

Through an app, Santa Rosa police officers will now have access to subscribed members’ medical information and their location.

Kim Grindell, administrative secretary for the Santa Rosa Chief of Police, and Danielle Neustadt, an intern hired to aid the rollout of the program, are spearheading the project, which the department began working on in fall 2020.

The department has partnered with Vitals Aware Services, a mobile applications provider established to securely relay critical medical information from subscribers to first responders.

Participating community members may purchase a small beacon to be worn anywhere on their body, ranging from $20-$40, and subscribe to the app for anywhere between $3-$12 a month depending on the type of package purchased.

There are three types of packages available on the app, one without a beacon for $3 a month, the standard option — recommended by Santa Rosa police for use with a beacon — at $6 per month, or an upgraded version with mapping perimeters and wandering alerts for caregivers for about $12 per month.

Whenever a police officer is within 30-40 feet of the beacon, the officer’s iPhone will alert them who the subscriber is and if they are someone experiencing some sort of mental or developmental disabilities.

The officer then receives information about the subscriber, similar to a dating or social media profile, Grindell said, that includes a photo of the person, their medical diagnoses, current medications, behavioral triggers, techniques that might help to calm them and more.

“Officers will now have all of that information right in front of them before they even say, ‘Hello,’ or get out of the car to interact with the person,” Grindell said. “With all that information, interactions are going to go more smoothly and we’re going to be able to help them so they can get home sooner and safer.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 1 in 10 residents over the age of 65 in Sonoma County have Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia, which is equivalent to about 9,000 people, some of whom may wander or go missing.

The police department’s new program aims to reduce these risks, as well as foster more positive and productive interactions between law enforcement and disabled community members.

“Even if they are not missing, (officers) will be able to have a better interaction and understand what their needs are so they can have a positive interaction with the police rather than a potentially scary or confusing interaction,” Grindell said.

The department is offering one year of free service and a free beacon for the first 50 people to join the program, offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice for the next three years through the Kevin and Avonte grant, named after two young men with disabilities who wandered from home and tragically drowned. Their parents initiated the nationwide grant to reduce the injury and death of people with dementia and developmental disabilities.

The Santa Rosa police department received $111,529 from the grant.

“That amount includes funding the locational technology including the app for officers’ phones and the 50 free subscriptions and beacons for residents, the part-time intern and all community outreach and marketing expenses,” Grindell said.

If the program is successful, the department will seek additional funding to continue it after three years, when the contract with Vitals Aware Services ends.

First responders across the nation use the program, Grindell said, mainly on the East Coast, but it is spreading to agencies in the West.

Police and fire agencies in Modesto, Sacramento and Yolo counties have implemented the program, Neustadt said.

“(The program) can give families some peace of mind,” she said.

To see if you qualify, ask questions, learn more about the program or inquire about the free beacon and year of service, call 707-543-3559 or send an email to srpdadmin@srcity.org.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.