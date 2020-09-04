Santa Rosa Police Department swears in newest K-9 unit

The Santa Rosa Police Department swore in Enzo, a K-9 unit who finished his training in the spring.

The SRPD posted a video of police chief Rainer Navarro swearing in the two and a half-year-old dog on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“This badge reflects service to our community and it’s no different for one of our K-9 officers and I’m so proud to be able to give it to him today,” Navarro said.

Enzo is a Belgian Malinois and has been patrolling on weekends with his handler, officer Nick Vercelli.